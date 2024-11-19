OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 163.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 66,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 658.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 43,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,187,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,396,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 982.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

