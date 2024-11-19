OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Timothy Plan International ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.