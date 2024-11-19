Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 6,376,411 Shares

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Onestream Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $30.23. 3,063,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,599. Onestream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth $569,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth $6,780,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth about $2,412,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Onestream from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

