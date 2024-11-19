Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

