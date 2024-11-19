Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

