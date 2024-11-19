Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $70,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $372,000. Natixis increased its position in Biogen by 51.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 101,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.96.

Biogen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.40 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

