Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,632,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $488,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after buying an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after buying an additional 1,071,719 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

