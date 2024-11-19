Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 2,168 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $44,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 64,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $294.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.38 and a 12 month high of $314.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.