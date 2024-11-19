Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $29.67 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $288.66 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.77 and a 200-day moving average of $273.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

