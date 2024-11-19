Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $70.98 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,083,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $70,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

