Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $56,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 56,548 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,663,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,421,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $193.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.72. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

