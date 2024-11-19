Pathstone Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $222,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.50 and a 1 year high of $276.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

