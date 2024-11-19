PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128,810 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $87.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

