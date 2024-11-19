Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Mizuho

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

NYSE MD opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. The trade was a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,808 shares of company stock worth $751,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 7,241,400 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 455,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 306,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 639.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

