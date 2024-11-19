Permianville Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PVL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

