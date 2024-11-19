Permianville Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PVL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

