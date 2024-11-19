Petershill Partners (PHLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Petershill Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 214.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 141.40 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 249 ($3.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

