Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 408.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 257,754 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.1579 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

