Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 19,123 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

