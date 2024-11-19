Piper Sandler Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $26.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APA

APA Stock Up 0.4 %

APA Announces Dividend

Shares of APA opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 67.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in APA by 678.8% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.