Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Insider Jennifer Simmons Sells 11,453 Shares

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,382. This trade represents a 37.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.8 %

PLNT stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.03. 1,031,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,961. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $98.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

