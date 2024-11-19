PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.40 Billion Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,831,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,909 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,404,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.50 and its 200-day moving average is $173.30. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

