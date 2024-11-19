PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $491.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,272,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,408 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $491,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

