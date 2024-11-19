PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 100,408 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,143,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $952,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.20 and a 1 year high of $126.72. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.