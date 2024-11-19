POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
POET Technologies Price Performance
CVE:PTK opened at C$5.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.09. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.50. The firm has a market cap of C$355.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 5.08.
POET Technologies Company Profile
