Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 150,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,482.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

CCBG stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

