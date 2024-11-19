Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

