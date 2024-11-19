Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 29,453 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,471,128,000 after buying an additional 975,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,215,998,000 after acquiring an additional 707,705 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. The company has a market capitalization of $225.46 billion, a PE ratio of 125.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

