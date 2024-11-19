Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $452.58 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

