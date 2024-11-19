Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

