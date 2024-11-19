Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 34,543 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,543 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

