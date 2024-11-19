Prudent Man Advisors LLC Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 196,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 97,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

