Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.10. 32,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $315.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pure Cycle has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

