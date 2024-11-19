QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,413,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 89.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

