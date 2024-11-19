Quest Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 462,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in New York Times by 0.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 23.9% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

New York Times Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. New York Times’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

