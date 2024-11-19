Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.90 Million in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $2,035,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 138,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 59,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.51.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. This trade represents a 71.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,158.84. This trade represents a 38.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

