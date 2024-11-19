Quest Partners LLC Purchases 31,341 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 430.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in OneMain by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OMF. Compass Point boosted their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

NYSE:OMF opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 91.03%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,362. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,873,700. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,784 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

