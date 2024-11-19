Quest Partners LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

SHW opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.76.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

