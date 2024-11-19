Quest Partners LLC Trims Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,416,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

