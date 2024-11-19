Raymond James Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.14.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

CHE.UN stock opened at C$11.60 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.77 and a 52 week high of C$11.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

