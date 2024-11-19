Raymond James Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.14.

CHE.UN stock opened at C$11.60 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.77 and a 52 week high of C$11.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

