Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 26.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

