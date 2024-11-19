Reviewing Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) & Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS – Get Free Report) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Phathom Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phathom Pharmaceuticals $680,000.00 893.97 -$201.59 million ($5.69) -1.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sophiris Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

99.0% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A Phathom Pharmaceuticals -1,292.14% N/A -79.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sophiris Bio and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.09%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sophiris Bio.

Summary

Phathom Pharmaceuticals beats Sophiris Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company was founded by James L. Heppell in May 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

