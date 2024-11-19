Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 157,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 89,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

In other news, Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Insiders own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

