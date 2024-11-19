Robert W. Baird Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $80.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

NYSE:CMA opened at $68.28 on Monday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.00%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $410,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,326.79. This represents a 29.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,650 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,977,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,745,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,306,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,975,000 after acquiring an additional 226,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,886 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Comerica by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after purchasing an additional 574,516 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Comerica by 7.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,230,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,621,000 after purchasing an additional 161,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

