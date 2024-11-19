Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $22.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 11,380,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,018,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.72.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab USA
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA
Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 5.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.29.
Rocket Lab USA Company Profile
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab USA
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.