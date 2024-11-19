Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 88,841 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nextracker by 29,300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

