Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,100 shares of company stock worth $12,525,126 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

