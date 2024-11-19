Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,975 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,646,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after acquiring an additional 506,845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 65.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 437,164 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.