RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Declares GBX 8.50 Dividend

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RS1 opened at GBX 713 ($9.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,846.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 680.50 ($8.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.60 ($10.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 756.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 758.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS1 shares. Citigroup upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

