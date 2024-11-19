Sasco Capital Inc. CT Acquires 9,460 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TriMas by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TriMas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

