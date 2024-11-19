Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $15.01 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 2.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

SWK opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

